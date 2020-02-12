AccuWeather: Drier, but chilly weekend ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Showers will begin to move east as we progress through the night. The last place to clear will be the shore, but even there by morning the sky will be clear. It is a chilly night with lows in the 30s for the northwest suburbs, 40s elsewhere.
SATURDAY: Sunshine should be coming out just as we approach dawn with high pressure building in. We'll see northwest winds 8-16mph with gusts up to 25mph in the first part of the day and then they ease in the afternoon as high pressure moves overhead. High temperatures will reach 60 in Philadelphia, but many outlying areas will only top off in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Will be calm, clear, and cold with lows dipping down into the lower 30s in outlying areas and the low 40s here in center city. Some outlying areas could see patchy frost.
SUNDAY: High pressure is pulling offshore and our winds will turn more southerly. This will introduce some clouds into the region as warmer air tries to move in. We'll still see plenty of sunshine, but not as bright as Saturday. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s in the afternoon. A nice day for the first fans to get back in the Linc.
MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 70.
TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, comfortable day with a warm high around 73.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will occasionally give way to some sunny breaks. An afternoon shower is possible in a few spots. The high is a warm 74.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still rather warm, with our high climbing to 76. Eagles fans should expect temperatures falling into the 60s during the night time Eagles game.
