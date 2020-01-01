AccuWeather: Dry and Mild Thursday

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds and a few snow flurries gave way to sunshine this afternoon with gusty winds and a seasonable high of 42.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, winds die down and we get a cold overnight low of 29.

THURSDAY: Any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds through the day. The high rebounds to about 50. Rain develops overnight.

FRIDAY: Rain will begin near midnight on Friday and it will be a wet end to the week. The first batch of rain with the warm front likely lifts through for the morning hours, but we then stay just drizzly and damp for the rest of the day The high is a relatively mild 53.

SATURDAY: We have overcast skies with a few more rounds of rain. It's still mild with another high around 53.

SUNDAY: This will be a cool and breezy day with intervals of clouds and sun and a high of just 43. Some flurries or snow showers are possible, especially early in the day. It will be chilly for the Eagles playoff game at 4:40 p.m., but dry.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some sprinkles and flurries at times, especially north and west. The high is still cool: 44.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of rain and snow showers. It's still chilly with another high of just 41.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and another round of rain possible. The high stays on the cool side at 42.

