AccuWeather: Dry, breezy and chilly today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early clouds break for partial sunshine today. It's breezy, especially during the afternoon and chilly, too, with a high of 51.

TONIGHT: The winds die down, clouds evaporate and temperatures turn colder. The low in Philadelphia is 36 with some outlying suburbs getting down to about 30.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's a bit milder with our high improving slightly to 53.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a couple of very spotty showers here and there and a much milder high of 59 early in the day ahead of an approaching cold front.

SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with the chance of some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. It's brisk and chillier with a high of just 45.

SUNDAY: The rain continues into the first part of the morning, but the afternoon sees a good deal of improvement with a transition to partly sunny skies expected. The high is still chilly: 47.

MONDAY: We have mostly sunny skies with only a few occasional clouds. The high is a chilly 51.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds through the day. The high is a bit milder: 56.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds move into the region and some rain is possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is 58.

