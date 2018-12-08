AccuWeather: Dry, but Cold

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 21-25.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny north and west, sun mixed with high thin clouds south and east. It's another cold day. High 38.MONDAY: Clouds to sun. Brisk and cold. High 40.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High 41.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 40.THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy, chilly. High 42.FRIDAY: Cloudy and milder. Some rain likely by afternoon. High 52.SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 54.------