AccuWeather: Dry, but Cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 21-25.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny north and west, sun mixed with high thin clouds south and east. It's another cold day. High 38.
MONDAY: Clouds to sun. Brisk and cold. High 40.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High 41.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 40.
THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy, chilly. High 42.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and milder. Some rain likely by afternoon. High 52.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 54.
