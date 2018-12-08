WEATHER

AccuWeather: Dry, but Cold

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 8, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 21-25.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny north and west, sun mixed with high thin clouds south and east. It's another cold day. High 38.

MONDAY: Clouds to sun. Brisk and cold. High 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 40.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy, chilly. High 42.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and milder. Some rain likely by afternoon. High 52.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 54.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Man rescued from floodwaters following heavy rain in Houston
Adam's Fall Adventures in Franklin Square
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
Early December snowstorm hits New Jersey
More Weather
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Army-Navy game underway at Lincoln Financial Field
Trump arrives in Philadelphia for first Army-Navy football game as president
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Del.
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
Show More
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
Pedestrian injured after being struck by hit and run vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown
Protesters march through Paris amid fears of new violence
Ambulance and minivan collide in Galloway Township
Army-Navy big weekend kicks off with annual gala
More News