Weather

AccuWeather: Dry, Comfortable Start to October

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Moonlit skies and comfortably cool, with a low of 57.

THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, breezy day with a seasonable high around 73. More clouds will move in at night.

FRIDAY: It looks like a damp start with light to moderate rain pushing through the region during the morning and a mostly cloudy, drier afternoon. The high is cooler: 66.

SATURDAY: Any morning clouds should give way quickly to mostly sunny skies and the majority of the day looks beautiful and crisp. We get another high around 65.

SUNDAY: Sun will share the skies with a few more clouds, but it's still looking like another beauty with an afternoon high of 68. Clouds will increase in the late day and evening hours and some rain is possible at night.

MONDAY: More rain is possible, especially in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy, otherwise. The high is 65.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns and will dominate the skies with only a few patchy clouds. The high rebounds to 69.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high settles around 71.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH NOW: 6abc's Town Hall - The State of the Latino Community
Trump campaign threatens to sue over Philly election offices
Halloween display triggers painful memories for parents
Pa. mother drowns trying to save children from water in N. Wildwood
Barber offering free cuts to those who have fallen on hard times
Eagles are broken; fans, it's OK to to feel panicked
South Philly teen's wish makes him real-life superhero
Show More
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
Heavy drinking up 41% by women during pandemic: Study
9 discarded ballots weren't fraud, Pa. election chief says
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
President Trump calls out Philadelphia during first debate
More TOP STORIES News