AccuWeather: Dry heat arrives Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies with lowering humidity. The low dips to 70.
NEXT THREE DAYS: An upper level ridge will build across the eastern U.S. and high pressure at the surface will hang out in the central Appalachians. We will see abundant sunshine, hot temps, and humidity levels in the slightly humid range. During much of this upcoming heat wave we will see good mixing in the afternoons meaning dewpoints will come down toward 60 keeping the heat indices in check. Overall how it feels will be very close to the air temperatures in the afternoons and why we don't have any heat advisories as of now. Here are your high temps for the rest of the week: Wednesday 91, Thursday 92 and Friday 94.
SATURDAY: As a cold front approaches on Saturday, things will turn dirtier with more in the way of clouds and the threat of some t'storms developing in the afternoon/evening. A humid high of 92.
SUNDAY: Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but overall, this is a partly sunny day with the heat and humidity easing a bit along with a break in the heat wave. The high reaches 89.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a warm day, but not humid and overall, relatively pleasant for early summer. A nice break arrives. The high settles around 85.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun, the humidity rises again and we get a warm high of 89.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More