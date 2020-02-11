Weather

AccuWeather: Dry Into Wednesday, Then More Rain

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning rain and fog gave way to a dry afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds. The high hit 51. That's seven degrees above average.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a colder low of 36.

WEDNESDAY: Any early sunshine will quickly give way to increasing clouds. We get a cooler high of 46. Another round of rain arrives during the evening.

THURSDAY: Look for another mainly cloudy, unsettled day with rain likely, especially in the morning. Some sun is possible later in the day. The high is milder again: 59.

FRIDAY: Colder air rushes into the region. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. It's brisk and feeling much more like winter with a high of only 36. The overnight low drops to 15 degrees, that's the coldest night so far this season.

SATURDAY: This is the first mostly sunny day we've had in a while, but it's still cold with a high of 32.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. It's milder again with the high bouncing up to 47.

MONDAY: This is a partly sunny, milder start to the new work week with a high of 53.

TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies and another round of rain likely. The high is still well above average: 55.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
