AccuWeather: Dry, mild for travel today and on Christmas Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for abundant sunshine today with light winds and a mild high of 51.
TONIGHT: We'll see plenty of stars overhead, continued light winds and a cold low of 29 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could dip into the mid 20s.
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sunshine will mix with a few clouds for the holiday. It's cold in the morning with most areas in the mid to upper 20s at dawn, but the afternoon will be several degrees above average with a high of 47.
THURSDAY (KWANZA'S ARRIVAL): Clouds will have a tendency to increase during the day. It's still relatively mild with another high around 46. A bit of rain is possible, but it probably holds off until night.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a shower here and there. The high improves to 50.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It stays mild with our high bumping to 52.
SUNDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches the region. Periods of rain are likely during the afternoon and night time with this front. The high is still mild: 54.
MONDAY: This is a brisk and colder day with mostly cloudy skies and a high of just 44. A snow shower can't be ruled out, mainly north and west of the city.
TUESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 41.
