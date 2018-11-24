AccuWeather: Dry, Mild Sunday

WEATHER

November 24, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with periods of heavy evening rain. Tapering off after midnight. Patchy fog developing. Lows 37-43.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies will mix with a few clouds from time to time. Breezy and milder. High 55.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain during the morning. Lots of clouds, limited sun during the afternoon. High 51.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High 44. Wind chills in the 30's.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 39.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 44.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46.

SATURDAY: Clouds, Some Sun. High 46.
