AccuWeather: Dry, Nicer Today

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on August 20, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. Humidity is lower, except at the Shore where there is a moderate risk of rip currents. The high is 81.

TONIGHT: Some clouds linger, especially from Philadelphia down to the south and west. The low is 68.

TUESDAY: We turn out mostly cloudy and the humidity returns. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly during the afternoon and at night. The high is 82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with a nice breeze and lower humidity. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, especially early. The high is 84.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies, lowering humidity and a rather refreshing feel to things overall. The high reaches a pleasant 79.

FRIDAY: This is another great day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Our high reaches 83.

SATURDAY: Early sun gives way to increasing clouds and a late day or night time shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Look for another high around 83.

SUNDAY: Clouds give way to intervals of sunshine with a slightly warmer high of 85.

MONDAY: The generally nice weather looks to continue. This is a partly sunny day with another high near 85.
