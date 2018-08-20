AccuWeather: Dry, Nicer Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. Humidity is lower, except at the Shore where there is a moderate risk of rip currents. The high is 81.
TONIGHT: Some clouds linger, especially from Philadelphia down to the south and west. The low is 68.
TUESDAY: We turn out mostly cloudy and the humidity returns. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly during the afternoon and at night. The high is 82.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with a nice breeze and lower humidity. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, especially early. The high is 84.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies, lowering humidity and a rather refreshing feel to things overall. The high reaches a pleasant 79.
FRIDAY: This is another great day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Our high reaches 83.
SATURDAY: Early sun gives way to increasing clouds and a late day or night time shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Look for another high around 83.
SUNDAY: Clouds give way to intervals of sunshine with a slightly warmer high of 85.
MONDAY: The generally nice weather looks to continue. This is a partly sunny day with another high near 85.
-----
