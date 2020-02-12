Weather

AccuWeather: Dry Today, More Rain Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will increase during the day. It's a bit cooler with a high of 48. Winds are relatively light.

TONIGHT: Rain arrives during the evening and continues overnight. It could mix with some snow briefly in the Lehigh Valley, but it will be too warm for any of this to stick to roads. The Poconos has a better chance of snow and perhaps some slippery roads for at least a few hours tonight. The low of 39.

THURSDAY: Look for another mainly cloudy, unsettled day with rain likely in the morning, followed by afternoon drying. Some sun is possible later in the day. It's a lot milder with a high of 59. The afternoon looks breezy. It will be windy and colder at night.

FRIDAY: Cold air returns to the region. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. It's brisk and feeling much more like winter with a high of only 34 and wind chills in the teens and 20s. The overnight low drops to 17 degrees.

SATURDAY: This is the first mostly sunny day we've had in a while, but it's still cold with a high of 34.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. Our cold snap ends as we see a milder afternoon high of 49.

MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): This is a partly sunny, pleasant start to the new work week with a high of 51.

TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with another round of rain likely. The high is still well above average: 55.

WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with more rain. The high is still above-average at 49.

