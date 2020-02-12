AccuWeather: Dry Weekend

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies are clear. Winds gradually die down. The low is 35-40.

SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to high clouds, turning the sky milky white. It remains breezy with a 10-20 mph wind and gusts as high as 25 mph, especially in the morning. The high is a cooler 55.

SUNDAY: A weak disturbance passes by to our south in the morning, making for some clouds early in the day, but sunshine returns for the afternoon. The high is a seasonably cool 52.

MONDAY: Early sunshine gives way to more clouds during the afternoon with some rain possible, mainly at night. The high drops to 49.

TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): It's cloudy with occasional rain and drizzle, but the high improves to 58.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a nice day with a high of 55.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. Rain is possible at night. The high is 56. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:50 p.m..

FRIDAY: The first full day of spring features lots of clouds with a chance for some showers. The high is 60.

