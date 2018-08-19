AccuWeather: Drying Out Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and less humid. Lows 61-64.MONDAY: Sun and clouds, nice. High 81.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely at night. High 83.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and less humid with a spotty shower around, especially early. High 85.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid and refreshing. High 81.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 83.SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 83.SUNDAY: Sunny and still comfortable. High 85.-----