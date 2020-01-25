Weather

AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight, Breezy Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows 33-35.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 47.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 46.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 41.

THURSDAY: More sun than clouds, chilly. High 41.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy. High 45.

.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High

