AccuWeather: Early Morning Shower, Some Sun

SATURDAY: A few showers are possible very early this morning, otherwise, clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Turning breezy and milder. High 65. Winds WSW 10-20 mph.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, blustery and colder. A shower or two is possible throughout the night. Lows 42-44. Wind chills in the 30's.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, windy and blustery. Eagles fans will want to bundle up with layers beneath their jerseys at the Linc (the same goes for Union fans in Chester). High 49. Wind chills will be in the low 40s. Wind gusts 30-40 mph.MONDAY: It looks like a sunny, but cold start to the new work week. Look for sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 30s and an afternoon high of 54.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a milder high of 62. A weak front could trigger a night time shower in the Poconos.WEDNESDAY: We see a mix of clouds and sun with a cool breeze and a chillier high of 57.THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny, but it's still quite cool. The high is 54.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with some rain possible late in the day and at night. The high hits 55.