AccuWeather: Easter Warm-Up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 36-39.

EASTER: Early morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Pleasant and warm. High 64.

MONDAY: Sun, patchy clouds. Breezy and pleasant. High 66.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. A shower is possible late in the day. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, mild. A morning shower is possible. High 64.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A couple of showers are possible late in the day and a night. High 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High 59.

