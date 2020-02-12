AccuWeather: Easter Warm-Up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 36-39.
EASTER: Early morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Pleasant and warm. High 64.
MONDAY: Sun, patchy clouds. Breezy and pleasant. High 66.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. A shower is possible late in the day. High 65.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, mild. A morning shower is possible. High 64.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A couple of showers are possible late in the day and a night. High 65.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High 59.
