AccuWeather: Eggcellent Easter weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Winds will diminish overnight into the 6-12mph range with low temperatures dropping off into the mid to upper 20s. A freeze warning is posted again for central and southern Delaware where the growing season has begun.
EASTER WEEKEND: High pressure will set up shop across the Carolinas and that will allow for a more westerly wind direction to gradually warm things up. We will have a period of clouds to deal with as an upper level disturbance works through and that period will be during the late Saturday into early Sunday time frame. Tomorrow we'll start with sun, but by 4 or 5pm the high clouds will be thick and the sunshine will be dimed. Temperatures tomorrow top out around 53 in the afternoon so still a chill to the air. On Sunday any morning clouds will give way to sunshine and temperatures for the afternoon hours will be in the 60s with a high of 65 expected around 4pm. For sunrise services temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s so dress warmly.
MONDAY: Sunny stick around and we get a comfortable high of 65.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is 65. We could see a shower at night.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds become thicker and a couple showers are possible. Look for a high of 66.
THURSDAY: Our stretch of days in the 60s continue. We'll see sun and clouds and a high of 65.
