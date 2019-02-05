AccuWeather: Even Warmer Than Yesterday, Rain Arrives Wednesday Evening

WEATHER

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on February 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It certainly didn't feel like February today! The high in Philadelphia soared to 67 degrees. That's 25 degrees above average, the warmest day since early November and only two degrees shy of the record high set in 1991.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with colder air moving into the region. The low in Philadelphia dips to 34 with outlying suburbs getting into the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start gives way to a rather chilly afternoon. Look for increasing clouds through the day and a high of just 44. Some showers may break out in the north and west suburbs in the afternoon. But, the steady rain holds off until the evening.

THURSDAY: Some early rain sweeps through the entire area, but pulls off to the east quickly. Otherwise, its a cloudy and damp day. The high hits 53.

FRIDAY: Rain and drizzle are possible at times during the morning. Clouds hang tough after that, but we see drying along with another surge of mild air. Our afternoon high climbs to 62.

SATURDAY: Our rainmaker is gone and colder air returns behind it. Look for partly sunny skies and a brisk and colder high of just 36.

SUNDAY: Sun gives way to clouds during the day. The high is a cold 38. A bit of sleet and snow is possible at night.

MONDAY: It looks as though our Sunday night precipitation is probably over in time for the morning commute (although it's a good idea to keep your eyes on this through the weekend in case things change). Most models suggest a partly sunny day with a cool high around 40.

TUESDAY: A mix of rain, snow and sleet is possible at times. The high drops to 39.
