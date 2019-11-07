AccuWeather: Evening Rain, Then Cold Front Drops Us Straight Into Winter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds increased during the day with arriving from west to east. The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonable 60 degrees. Much colder air moves in overnight!
TONIGHT: Rain continues through the evening, ending with a brief change to wet snow in some far northern areas. Little or no accumulation is expected south of I-78. The last raindrops clear the New Jersey and Delaware coastline shortly after midnight. Then, colder air rushes in from the northwest and the low crashes to 34.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, but it will be blustery and much colder with a high of just 43 and wind chills making it feel no better than the mid 30's.
SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 43. The winds won't be as bad as Friday.
SUNDAY: Morning sun gives way to partly sunny skies. It's also a bit milder with a high of 56.
MONDAY: Veterans Day looks partly cloudy and seasonable, with a high of 58. Some rain moves in either late in the afternoon or at night.
TUESDAY: We have an early day high of 49, but temperatures plunge during the afternoon and the weather turns brisk and colder. Along the way, a few showers pop up with a change to snow showers possible later in the day and evening as colder air arrives.
WEDNESDAY: Look for the return of sunshine, but it's brisk and very cold. The high is just 36. Wind chills are stuck in the teens and 20s.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It's still cold. The high is 42.
