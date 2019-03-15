AccuWeather: Evening Shower, T-Storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows 41-44.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Winds WNW 15-25 mph. High 52.SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 46.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 48.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 48.WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds High 56. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 57.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 58.--------------------