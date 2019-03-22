AccuWeather: Evening Showers, Gusty Winds Continue Into Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning rain tapered around the end of the rush hour. We then had clouds with sunny breaks. Late in the afternoon, more spotty showers developed, even with some hail and graupel in parts of our area. The big weather story today was the wind, with gusts over 40 mph at times. The high hits a seasonable 52.TONIGHT: Showers wrap up by about nine or ten p.m. in most neighborhoods. It's in the 40s this evening with a strong, cold wind blowing. Overnight, we clear out, but it remains windy and we see a low of 34 with wind chills in the 20s.SATURDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine, but winds will still gust to about 40 or 50 mph and it will be cooler with a high of just 49. Wake up wind chills for Saturday will be quite chilly with most areas in the 20s. During the afternoon, wind chills recover to around 40. Winds die down at night, in time for the Union match at 7:30 p.m..SUNDAY: Low pressure will begin to advance toward us from the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. That means high clouds will thicken as we head into the afternoon. Sunshine in the morning will give way to a milky white sky. Temperatures will rebound nicely to 59. With less wind than Saturday, it will feel a lot warmer.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain ahead of our next cold front. The high drops to 53.TUESDAY: Clouds will break for some sunshine. It's windy and dramatically cooler with a high of just 47. We're watching a storm off the coast to the south and east of the area, but for now, it looks like it will miss us.WEDNESDAY: This looks like a mostly sunny day with a cool high of 49.THURSDAY: Ready for some baseball? Mother Nature apparently is! We're looking at a cool but dry day for the Phillies Home Opener with plenty of sunshine and a slightly milder high of 58.FRIDAY: It's partly sunny and even milder. Our high inches up to 64.--------