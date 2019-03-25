Weather

AccuWeather: Evening Showers, Sunny and Cool Tuesday

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on March 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An area of low pressure is passing by to our south will give us a period of light rain through the evening hours. Expect some wet roads, but nothing more with less than 1/4" of rain. This all wraps up by late evening. The low dips to 32.

TUESDAY: High pressure from central Canada will build into the region, giving us below normal temperatures, but also abundant sunshine. The high drops to 48, nearly ten degrees below average.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure builds into the region, knocking down the breeze and giving us plenty of sunshine. The high is still somewhat cool: 50.

THURSDAY: Are you ready for some baseball? Mother Nature is a fan this year! Look for plenty of sunshine for the 3:05 p.m. Phillies Home Opener with a high of 60.

FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with sun and we can't rule out a shower at times, especially north and west of I-95. At the same time, milder air rushes up from the south ahead of an approaching front and we get a high of 69.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with sun again and it's even warmer ahead of an approaching front. The high is a warm 73. A shower or two is possible at night as the front draws nearer.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. The dips to 65.

MONDAY: A lingering shower is possible early. Otherwise, this is a partly sunny, cooler day with a high around 55.
