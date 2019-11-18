AccuWeather: Evening Showers, Sunshine Returns Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another cloudy, damp and chilly day. For the third day in a row, the high only hit 44 degrees. That's 11 degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Rain will overtake the region during the evening before tapering off toward dawn. The low is a seasonable 38.
TUESDAY: We see a mix of cloud ans sunshine. It's not as chilly with our high reaching 54.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will share the sky with occasional sun. Its rather breezing, with winds NW 12-20 mph. The high is 51.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's mild with some showers possible at night. The high improves slightly to 53.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a cool breeze and a couple of showers possible with our high rising a bit to 59.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some rain. It's brisk and chillier with a high of just 46.
SUNDAY: We dry out under partly sunny skies. The high is still chilly: 47.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. The high reaches 50.
