Weather

AccuWeather: Evening Showers, Sunshine Returns Tuesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another cloudy, damp and chilly day. For the third day in a row, the high only hit 44 degrees. That's 11 degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Rain will overtake the region during the evening before tapering off toward dawn. The low is a seasonable 38.

TUESDAY: We see a mix of cloud ans sunshine. It's not as chilly with our high reaching 54.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will share the sky with occasional sun. Its rather breezing, with winds NW 12-20 mph. The high is 51.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's mild with some showers possible at night. The high improves slightly to 53.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a cool breeze and a couple of showers possible with our high rising a bit to 59.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some rain. It's brisk and chillier with a high of just 46.

SUNDAY: We dry out under partly sunny skies. The high is still chilly: 47.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. The high reaches 50.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly woman charged with killing quadriplegic daughter
High school football game cut short after shooting to resume at the Linc
Police seek to identify remains of young girl found in Del.
Over 100 people attend funeral for Air Force veteran who had no living family
Bridgeton man arrested for allegedly trying to lure girl multiple times
Kratz sentenced to life without parole in Bucks County murders
Show More
2 women sought for theft from Evesham Township church
Philadelphia Fire Department hires 100 firefighters, reopens companies
Man arrested for allegedly placing camera in women's bathroom
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
More TOP STORIES News