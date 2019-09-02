Weather

AccuWeather: Evening Storms, Less Humid Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with sun for Labor Day. It was a warm day, with a high of 87, with some scattered storms.
RIP CURRENTS: There is a high risk of dangerous rip currents for the rest of the work week, as Dorian churns up the surf. Swim in front of life guards and listen to their instructions. In general, it's not a good week for ocean swimming.

TONIGHT: A strong evening storm is still possible. We dry out overnight with partial clearing. The low is 68.

TUESDAY: This is a nice, mainly sunny day with somewhat lower humidity. The high is 85.

WEDNESDAY: Humidity rises again and we see partly sunny skies with a strong thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening. The high is 90.

THURSDAY: A front passes away from us and we get a big change. Look for partly sunny skies with a breezy and cooler afternoon. Humidity drops off during the day. The high is just 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in store as Dorian passes by, probably well off the coast. Some rain is possible at times, depending on the exact track of the storm, especially to the south and east of I-95. The high is 71.

SATURDAY: Some sun returns and it's a pleasant and warmer afternoon with a high of 78.

SUNDAY: Sun mixes with clouds with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon. The high is 77.

MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with a pleasant high around 75.

