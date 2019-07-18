AccuWeather: Evening Thunderstorms, Downpours

The worst days will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some record highs could be set.
Cool drinks, air conditioning and other common sense steps will be essential. Children, seniors and pets will be especially susceptible to problems. But everyone needs to take it easy in this heat.
TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and very humid. Low 76.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and very humid. High 97. Heat Index 105 -110. The record high is 100 set back in 1930.
SATURDAY: Sunny, hot and very humid. High 100. Heat Index 110-115. The record high is 99 set back in 1930.
SUNDAY: Very hot and humid with hazy sunshine. An evening thunderstorm is possible. High 100. Heat index 110-115. The record high is 103 set back in 1930.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid with a few thunderstorms around. The heat wave should come to an end. High 88. Heat index 95.
TUESDAY: We finally get relief and it feels refreshing with low humidity, a good amount of sun and a high of just 84. There is a slight chance for a shower/thunderstorm.
WEDNESDAY: It's nice and sunny with comfortable humidity and a high of 83.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast