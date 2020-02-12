Weather

AccuWeather: Exceptional warmth continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing after midnight. Most of the fog will be in southern NJ and DE. Lows 43-49.

SUNDAY: Patchy morning fog (especially south of the city). The entire day is mostly sunny and very warm during the afternoon. High 76 (The record high is 78 set in 1975).

MONDAY: Patchy morning fog. Sun stays in control and warm by afternoon. High 72.

TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Possible record high of 74 (The record is 73 set in 1999).

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing during the late morning hours and continues through the afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy. We could see between a half inch to inch. High 71.

THURSDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible. Otherwise, look for a mixture of sun and clouds. High 66.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 58.

