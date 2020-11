AccuWeather: Exceptional warmth continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing after midnight. Most of the fog will be in southern NJ and DE. Lows 43-49.SUNDAY: Patchy morning fog (especially south of the city). The entire day is mostly sunny and very warm during the afternoon. High 76 (The record high is 78 set in 1975).MONDAY: Patchy morning fog. Sun stays in control and warm by afternoon. High 72.TUESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Possible record high of 74 (The record is 73 set in 1999).WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing during the late morning hours and continues through the afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy. We could see between a half inch to inch. High 71.THURSDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible. Otherwise, look for a mixture of sun and clouds. High 66.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 58.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app