AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning Continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAY: A combination of the heat and humidity will put heat indices (feels like temperatures) over 100 degrees. It will become increasingly more difficult for your body to cool itself down. So cool drinks, a/c breaks and limited outdoor exposure for seniors, young kids and anyone with heart and lung conditions will be important. There won't be much relief from rain, either. There's only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each of these days.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low 78.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. It becomes very hot and very humid during the afternoon. An isolated late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97. Peak Heat index 108.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. It remains hot and humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 93. Peak Heat Index 100.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Shower and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. High 90 .

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 89.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 87.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 88.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 86.

