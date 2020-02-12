AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A combination of hot air and high humidity will be setting us up for a string of days where heat precautions will be in place. An Excessive Heat Watch currently in place will likely be bumped up to a WARNING as we get closer to Sunday. We'll have a good deal of hazy sunshine each of these days. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and limited outdoor exposure for seniors, young kids and anyone with heart and lung conditions will be important. There won't be much relief from rain, either. There's only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each of these days.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High 74.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 97. Heat Index 100.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very hot and humid. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97. Heat index 105.
TUESDAY: Hot and humid. A spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 93. Heat Index 102.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. It remains hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 90. Heat Index 96.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 89.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 87.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 88.
