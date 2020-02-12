AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS IN EFFECT TODAY: A combination of high heat and humidity will put heat indices (the "feels like" temperature) over 100 degrees and as high as 105-110 is urban centers. It will become increasingly more difficult for your body to cool itself down. Cool drinks (like water, sports drinks and juice), a/c breaks and limited outdoor exposure for seniors, young kids and anyone with heart and lung conditions will be important. Don't walk dogs on hot pavement and, in general, keep pets indoors.
TODAY: Look for sun mixing with clouds, hot temperatures and oppressive humidity. The high is 97, but it will feel like between 100 and 110 across the region this afternoon. The HEAT ADVISORY does not expire until 8 p.m.. There's also a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm, but most areas will probably remain dry.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and somewhat less humid conditions overnight as a cold front passes through, bringing a slightly more comfortable batch of air into the region. The low is still very warm: 78.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It remains hot, but not as humid. For now, the National Weather Service has dropped its previous Heat Advisor for this day. However, it's still going to be uncomfortably hot and heat related precautions will still be important. The high dips to 93. We will still have heat index values in the 95 to 100 range. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out later in the day or at night, mainly well south of Philadelphia.
WEDNESDAY: The heat and humidity combination becomes more intense and another Heat Advisory can't be ruled out. Look for more clouds than sun. A shower and thunderstorm is possible. The high is 92, but heat index values will be near 100 again and perhaps higher.
THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny, hot and steamy day. An approaching cold front will spark the chance of some drenching showers and strong, gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The high is 91.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives! Behind our departing front, much more comfortable air arrives. It will be mostly sunny and still warm, but seasonable and not nearly as humid. The high dips to 89.
SATURDAY: The nice weather pattern continues. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity and another seasonable high around 88.
SUNDAY: This is another nice summer day with partly sunny skies and a warm high around 89.
MONDAY: It's hot and more humid again with a mix of clouds and sun, a possible thunderstorm and a high of 91.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning Today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News