Weather

AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Philadelphia, Montgomery and Bucks Counties until 7 p.m.

Meteorologist Melissa Magee says an Accuweather Alert has been issued for oppressive heat and humidity. There may also be a round of severe weather to contend with later today as well.

EMBED More News Videos

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 5 p.m. on July 6, 2019.


EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: This is in effect until 7 p.m. for urban areas near the I-95 corridor. Expect heat indices between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon.

SATURDAY: It's hot and very humid again. A few more showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day and some of these could become severe. The high reaches 90 with a heat index values near 100 again.
TONIGHT: A heavy evening thunderstorm is likely. Otherwise partly cloudy, warm and very humid with some patchy fog. Lows 70-75.

SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the majority of the day is dry and growing somewhat more comfortable. High 87.

MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a mostly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 86.

TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds and we see a hot high around 90. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out at night.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Humidity increases. A late day thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
FRIDAY: This looks like a warm and muggy end to the work week. Look for hazy sunshine and a high around 86. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Cove beach in Brigantine reopens after bomb threat
23 injured, 2 seriously, in shopping plaza explosion
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
LIVE: 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
VIDEO: Disneyland ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal
Son of Philadelphia sheriff wounded in double shooting
Bicyclist struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware
Show More
Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games
Mom of 2-year-old killed by robbers recalls his final moments
Woman shot, killed a week after aunt fatally struck by train
Fire erupts inside building in Ventnor, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News