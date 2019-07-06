AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms

Meteorologist Melissa Magee says an Accuweather Alert has been issued for oppressive heat and humidity. There may also be a round of severe weather to contend with later today as well.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: This is in effect until 7 p.m. for urban areas near the I-95 corridor. Expect heat indices between 95 and 100 degrees this afternoon.
SATURDAY: It's hot and very humid again. A few more showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day and some of these could become severe. The high reaches 90 with a heat index values near 100 again.
TONIGHT: A heavy evening thunderstorm is likely. Otherwise partly cloudy, warm and very humid with some patchy fog. Lows 70-75.
SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the majority of the day is dry and growing somewhat more comfortable. High 87.
MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a mostly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 86.
TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds and we see a hot high around 90. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out at night.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Humidity increases. A late day thunderstorm is possible. High 88.
FRIDAY: This looks like a warm and muggy end to the work week. Look for hazy sunshine and a high around 86. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
