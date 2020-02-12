AccuWeather: Extended Sunny Stretch, Significant Warm Up

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixed with clouds for Election Day. It was a bit breezy and cool, with a high of 57,

TONIGHT: It's mainly clear and cold with light winds. The low is 40 in Philadelphia, but in the low 30s in many suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: Things start to take a turn for the better. Look for mostly sunny skies with a more seasonable, milder high of 65.

THURSDAY: Sun wins the day with only a few clouds around and a building ridge of high pressure that encourages an even milder high of 67.

FRIDAY: Look for sunshine for the most part and a high around 70.

SATURDAY: Our amazing ridge holds strong, giving us a delightful, mostly sunny start to the weekend with a warm high of 72.

SUNDAY: It's a repeat: mostly sunny and warm. The high is a 72.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. It's still very mild for November with a high of 70.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A shower is possible late in the day or evening. The high slides to 68, but that's still well above average. The high is 68.

