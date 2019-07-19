AccuWeather: Extreme Heat Begins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR DELAWARE VALLEY: This means life-threatening heat and humidity will be with us Friday through the weekend. Heat index will be between 100 and 115 each afternoon with nighttime lows not dropping much below 80.
The worst days will be Today through Sunday. Some record highs could be set.
Cool drinks, air conditioning and other common sense steps will be essential. Children, seniors and pets will be especially susceptible to problems. But everyone needs to take it easy in this heat.
FRIDAY: It's mostly sunny, hot and very humid. High 97. Heat Index 105 -110. The record high is 100 set back in 1930. There's a chance for a thunderstorm in the Poconos tonight.
SATURDAY: It stays sunny, hot and very humid. High 100. Heat Index 110-115. The record high is 99 set back in 1930.
SUNDAY: The dangerous heat continues along with oppressive humidity and hazy sunshine. An evening thunderstorm is possible. High 100. Heat index 110-115. The record high is 103 set back in 1930.
MONDAY: A few potentially gusty thunderstorms will help break the heat, but it's still very humid. High 88. Heat index 95.
TUESDAY: We finally get relief and it feels refreshing with low humidity, a good amount of sun and a high of just 82. There is a slight chance for a shower/thunderstorm.
WEDNESDAY: It's nice and sunny with comfortable humidity and a high of 84.
THURSDAY: We stay comfortable with sunshine and a bit warmer high of 86.
