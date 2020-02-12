Weather

AccuWeather: Fall Brings A Warming Trend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It's breezy during the evening. Skies are mainly clear. It's chilly with a low of 55 in Philadelphia and the upper 40s in some suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: The first full day of autumn, 2020, will feel a lot more like summer. Look for a sunny afternoon with a warm high of 80. There could be a bit of haze thanks to another surge of smoke high above the surface from those ongoing western wildfires.

THURSDAY: This is more of a partly sunny day for a change, but it's still every bit as warm with another high around 79.

FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and a third day in a row with a high near 78, more humid conditions, and the chance of a late day shower.

SATURDAY: We'll have a nice start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a pleasant high of 78 and the chance of a shower.

SUNDAY: More clouds roll into the region and some showers are possible here and there, but it's still relatively mild with a high of 80. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.

MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with some showers possible. The high reaches 78.

TUESDAY: We'll have plenty of clouds with some rain and even a thunderstorm possible. The high: a seasonable 74.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
St. Joe's grad dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Judge declines to stay ruling on Pennsylvania crowd size
Bed Bath & Beyond in Montco among 63 stores closing
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Church bells ring out for more than 200,000 lives lost to COVID-19 | WATCH
Kenney in self-quarantine after being exposed to person with COVID-19
Push for Voter Registration Underway in Pennsylvania
Show More
Despite new CDC guidance, Philly residents gear up for Halloween
US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Delran shuts down football program after COVID-19 cases
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
Vanessa Bryant suing LA County Sheriff's Dept. over leaked Kobe crash photos
More TOP STORIES News