AccuWeather: Fall Brings A Warming Trend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It's breezy during the evening. Skies are mainly clear. It's chilly with a low of 55 in Philadelphia and the upper 40s in some suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: The first full day of autumn, 2020, will feel a lot more like summer. Look for a sunny afternoon with a warm high of 80. There could be a bit of haze thanks to another surge of smoke high above the surface from those ongoing western wildfires.
THURSDAY: This is more of a partly sunny day for a change, but it's still every bit as warm with another high around 79.
FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and a third day in a row with a high near 78, more humid conditions, and the chance of a late day shower.
SATURDAY: We'll have a nice start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a pleasant high of 78 and the chance of a shower.
SUNDAY: More clouds roll into the region and some showers are possible here and there, but it's still relatively mild with a high of 80. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.
MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with some showers possible. The high reaches 78.
TUESDAY: We'll have plenty of clouds with some rain and even a thunderstorm possible. The high: a seasonable 74.
