AccuWeather: Fall Chill Arrives Overnight, Cool with Showers Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with some breaks of sunshine today. Despite the clouds, the high in Philadelphia soared to 75 degrees. That's 11 degrees above average. But, temperatures are about to take a big tumble!
TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies and dropping temperatures. Wear a couple of extra layers if you're heading out this evening. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s and by dawn, we'll be all the way down to 45 for our low.
SUNDAY: The front that's spent days stalled just to our north is finally to our south and that's ushering in some marked changes. Look for plenty of clouds, scattered showers and much cooler air in place with a high only reaching 54.
MONDAY: We're in for somewhat of a rebound in temperatures with a southerly wind kicking in which bumps our high to about 66. Another shower is possible in the morning, but clouds will probably break for some sunshine during the afternoon.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy, cool day with a high of 59. A shower or two is possible, mainly in the morning.
WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with a chance of some rain, mainly early in the day. The high is cool again with another 62.
THURSDAY: This is looking like a largely overcast day with a soaking rain possible. The high is just 61.
FRIDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy and chilly end to the work week with a high of only 57. A bit of additional rain is possible.
SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Clouds give way to abundant sunshine and it looks like a dry evening for trick or treaters. But this is also a chilly day with an afternoon high of just 58. Temperatures in the evening will dip into the low 50s. Remember to "fall back" when you got to bed Saturday night, as daylight saving time comes to an end.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Fall Chill Arrives Overnight, Cool with Showers Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More