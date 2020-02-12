AccuWeather: Fall Feeling Continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia only hit 68 degrees. That's ten degrees below average and the coolest day here since May 20th.
TONIGHT: It's mainly clear and still cool with a low of 55. Some suburbs could drop into in the upper 40s again by dawn.
WEDNESDAY: The same high that supplied the chill on Tuesday will be departing off of New England and winds will turn more southerly. This will allow for a slight increase in temperatures. Our high will rise to 76. Humidity remains low.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing high clouds as our high pressure center slides away to the east and a front draws closer from the west. The afternoon is warmer with a high of 81 and we'll feel an uptick in humidity. Some showers are possible during the afternoon and at night.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers at times. We're entering the time of year when the sun angle is low enough that all you have to do is add more clouds and a little rain to see our temperature dive. Look for a high of just 70.
SATURDAY: The cold front is gone to the east and behind it, the season's first true autumnal air mass sweeps into the region. Look for mostly sunny skies and a refreshingly cool high around 66. That is more typical of temperatures we see in late October.
SUNDAY: It's another day of sunshine and remains cool with a high of just 68.
MONDAY: The fall-like pattern remains unbroken. Look for another mostly sunny day with another cool high around 69.
TUESDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a warmer high of 72.
TROPICS UPDATE: The tropics continue to remain active as we are still only about a week past the peak of the season. Hurricane Sally has her eyes set on the Gulf Coast between Alabama and Mississippi. A shift to the east is delaying landfall until Wednesday morning as this coastal area is farther north than the previously expected landfall in southern Louisiana. The slow-moving system will have a storm surge of 4-7 feet in places and rainfall that will likely cause historic flooding, 10-20", with some localized 30".
