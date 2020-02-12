AccuWeather: Fall Preview This Week

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was warmer and more humid today than Saturday, with a high of 80 degrees and dew points back in the mid 60s. Clouds are increasing ahead of an approaching cold front.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a spotty shower. Low 67.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and less humid. A nice day! High 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly cool. High 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 76.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 72.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and even cooler. High 68.

