AccuWeather: Fall Preview This Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was warmer and more humid today than Saturday, with a high of 80 degrees and dew points back in the mid 60s. Clouds are increasing ahead of an approaching cold front.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a spotty shower. Low 67.MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and less humid. A nice day! High 80.TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly cool. High 72.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 76.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 90.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 72.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 70.SUNDAY: More sunshine and even cooler. High 68.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app