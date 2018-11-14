AccuWeather: Feeling Cold Today, Wintry Mix Thursday

It's brisk and chilly today with some sunshine mixing with clouds, winds gusting to 25 mph and a chilly high of 42. It will feel like it's in the 30s most of the time.TONIGHT: More clouds build in. It's not as windy, but very cold. The low in Philadelphia is 30 with some suburbs dipping into the mid 20s.THURSDAY (ACCUWEATHER ALERT): Our next system arrives, bringing the season's first mixed precipitation to much of the region. Most of the morning commute will be just cloudy and chilly. But toward the end of the commute, southern areas could start to see precipitation. It's mainly rain to the south. A mix of sleet and some wet snow is likely everywhere else before we see a changeover to rain later in the day and evening from south to north. Evening commute: Look for all sleet to the north and west, sleet transitioning to steady rain in Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor; and all rain south and east of the city. While roads may remain wet in southern areas and mainly wet in the I-95 area (the biggest problem in these areas may actually by flooding near blocked storm drains!), northern and western suburbs could see roads become icy during the afternoon and evening. Eventually, temperatures rise above freezing and any ice should gradually melt as we see the sleet chance over to rain. However, it's not out of the question that some icy patches could linger overnight into early Friday in northwest suburbs. The Poconos will likely remain below freezing all night with roads remaining potentially icy. The high in Philadelphia is 38.ACCUMULATION: Little or none in South Jersey and Delaware. Coating to 1" of slushy accumulation along the I-95 corridor. Slushy 1"-3" inches in the northwest suburbs (northern Chester, Montgomery, upper Bucks and points to the northwest).FRIDAY: Some slick spots are possible early in north and west areas. Rain ends early, but it remains mainly cloudy and breezy with an improved, but cool high of 46.SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's chilly with a high of 49. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have some sunshine in play, but a high of just 45. It's dry but chilly for the Philadelphia Marathon. A passing shower is possible at night.MONDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible. Overall, this is looking like a partly sunny, rather cool day with a high of just 47.TUESDAY: It remains bright and dry, but chilly with a high around 42.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 44.