AccuWeather: Feeling like Thanksgiving on Thursday

TONIGHT: We have a freeze warning for the Poconos, Carbon & Monroe Counties, from 12am to 9am as temps there will dip to near 30 degrees. Some of our outlying suburbs will reach 36/37 with Center City near 40, but since the winds will remain elevated we will not see any frost form.THURSDAY: When you walk out the door in the morning, get ready for an almost winterlike feel as wind chills will be near freezing thanks to a NW wind near 10mph. Despite plenty of sunshine temperatures will struggle into the lower 50s come the afternoon with the first part of the day stuck in the 40s. It remains breezy with a NW wind at 10-20mph. This will be the coolest day so far this fall.FRIDAY: Winds die off Thursday night as high pressure scoots across Virginia. This will also give us clear skies and optimal radiational cooling. This means we expect a fairly widespread frost or even a freeze in the northwest suburbs and down into parts of the Pine Barrens of NJ. A Freeze Watch has been issued for the outlying NW Suburbs for Friday morning, mainly north of the PA Turnpike. The daylight hours will feature sunshine and a few clouds. Highs a tad warmer and near 61.SATURDAY: We have lots of clouds and some spotty rain and drizzle in the morning. Drying is likely in the afternoon with some sun returning. The high improves slightly to 65.SUNDAY: Sunshine will rule behind the Saturday cold front, with some cumulus clouds in the afternoon all thanks to a rush of cold air aloft to destablize the atmosphere. It will also be very windy with gusts near 40mph. Eagles fans should see some bright conditions during the game against the Panthers (the same goes for Union fans in Chester), but with a high of just 51. Bundle up, fans!MONDAY: It looks like a sunny start to the new work week. The high hits 53.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a slightly milder high of 60.