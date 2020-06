AccuWeather: Few pop up storms possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: The cold front finally approaches the area and triggers a spotty storms. They could arrive as early as noon in the city before pushing to the shore. It's partly sunny, warm and humid in the morning with dewpoints lowering after the storms. High: 89.SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 79.MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81.TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 86.WEDNESDAY. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the chance of a late day thunderstorm. The high hits 86.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. The high drops to 80.FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun with a shower or thunderstorm around. High: 80.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app