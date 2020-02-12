weather

AccuWeather: Few rain and snow showers Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 23-27.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and somewhat milder. A couple of showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon. Maybe even mixed with snow for areas north and west. High 41.

MONDAY (WINTER SOLSTICE): Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Rain and snow showers are possible during the evening and overnight. High 43.

TUESDAY: Turning partly cloudy and breezy. High 44.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 44.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Sunshine in the morning will lead to clouds by afternoon. We are watching a potent system with strong winds and heavy rain. Models are now hinting this may not arrive until the overnight hours of Christmas Eve. High 57.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Depending on the timing of the front, we could either see heavy rain much of the day with strong winds and even a thunderstorm, OR the system blast through and rain ends in the morning and a cold wind sets in for the afternoon. Models are not agreeing on the timing, so we will need to iron this out in the coming days. Highs could be in the 60s or the 30s. All depends on the front.

SATURDAY" Definitely much colder and drier! Sun and clouds with highs near freezing.

