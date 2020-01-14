AccuWeather: Few Scattered Showers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: A piece of upper level energy rotating through the Great Lakes and Northeast will pull in some of the moisture associated with a stalled front to the south, giving us an afternoon shower or two and keeping us socked into the clouds. . High 48.
WEDNESDAY: Get outside for hump day! A bubble of high pressure provides more sunshine. We'll see at least mostly sunny skies with a very mild high of 55. A passing shower is possible at night as a cold front approaches.
THURSDAY: After a stray shower, it will turn blustery and chilly. Clouds will dominate again and we'll reach our high of 49 rather early in the day. Temps will slowly fall to the low to mid 40s in the afternoon.
FRIDAY: Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. It's colder with a high of 34.
SATURDAY: An area of low pressure passes to our north and bringing a complicated winter storm. With high pressure over Quebec funneling in cold air, the storm will likely start as snow. But, warmer air will move in, mixing or completely changing the precipitation over to rain in parts of our area. But, there is a chance of significant front end snow in parts of our area, especially across the Poconos. As the low departs, we may get some additional snow on the back edge of the system. This will be a big storm for New England and we'll keep tracking the storm to clarify how it will impact our region. High 38.
SUNDAY: As the storm departs and high pressure builds into the region it's partly sunny, windy and cold, with a high of 38.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Bundle up for your day of service. It's at least dry and bright with mostly sunny skies. Cold air settles into the region and we stay below freezing with a high of 31.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News