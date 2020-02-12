weather

AccuWeather:Few Showers And Lots of Clouds Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We have some light rain in South Jersey and Delaware this morning and we could see a few showers elsewhere today with clouds dominating until later this afternoon when we'll see some break of sun. The high hits 63.

FRIDAY: It's still mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers around. It's breezy and cooler, with ah high of 59.

SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. Saturday is dry and partly sunny. The high of 60 is still a touch below average.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower hold off until late in the day or at night. Our high is a pleasant 63.

MONDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. We can't rule out a shower. The high is a seasonable 65.

TUESDAY: We get a surge of warmer air ahead of our next cold front. It's partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, with the chance of some showers. The high is is 66.

