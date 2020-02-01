Weather

AccuWeather: Few Showers Tonight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Wet snowflakes could mix in north and west of the city. Lows 31-34.

SUNDAY (GROUNDHOG DAY): Partly sunny and windy. Gusts 15-25 mph. High 48.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 62. The record high is also 62 set in 2016.

TUESDAY: Clouds, limited sun. It stays very mild. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional rain and drizzle. High 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild with some rain. High 47.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or brief period of rain is likely during the morning. High 48.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to afternoon clouds. High 49.

