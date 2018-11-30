WEATHER

AccuWeather: Few Sprinkles On The Way

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather durign Action News Mornings on November 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: The past few mornings we've had wind chills in the 20s, so today it at least feels better with no problems with wind or wind chill. Later today we'll see a few sprinkles and it's possible that north and west of Philadelphia it could be slick at the onset. High: 45.

SATURDAY: We await a more potent system to arrive, but the core of it will stay way to our northwest out by the Great Lakes with just a warm front moving through our area. We may see a peak of sun for an hour or two at dawn, but clouds quickly thicken and rain moves in from southwest to northeast during the afternoon. This will be a soaking rain on the order of 1/2" to 1" and a wet evening is in store if you have plans to be out shopping or at holiday parties. It will be a damp and chilly day with a high of 48.

SUNDAY: That warm front is lifting north of us, but some lingering showers and fog due to the warmer air moving over the cold ground will greet us in the morning. High temps will reach 65, despite not much In the way of sunshine. If we are lucky, there may be some brightening of the sky near sunset when Hanukkah begins.

MONDAY: No problems for the Eagle's game with temps in the 40s. It's partly sunny and with a nice high of 56.

TUESDAY: Its partly sunny. High: 43.

WEDNESDAY: Expect another brisk and cold day with a high of only 38.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool, with a high of 39.

FRIDAY: It looks to stay cold with partly sunny skies and a high of 39.
