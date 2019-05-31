Weather

AccuWeather: Finally Dry and Sunny!

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had strong storms the past three days but we finally broke that pattern and will have a nice quiet day today.

FRIDAY: A front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a mostly sunny, much more comfortable afternoon with a high of 83.

SATURDAY: It's looking like a relatively nice start to the weekend with lower humidity and a warm high of 84. A shower it possible at night.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with some showers and thunderstorms around. The high drops to 80.

MONDAY: The latest front clears the region and much cooler air returns with our high halting at around 70, several degrees below average. Look for sunshine and a few clouds.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another pleasant high of 73, which is somewhat cool for June.

WEDNESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 80.

THURSDAY: It's a bit warmer with a mix of clouds and sun and another afternoon or evening thunderstorm around. The high: 82.

