AccuWeather: Finally Dry and Sunny!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had strong storms the past three days but we finally broke that pattern and will have a nice quiet day today.FRIDAY: A front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a mostly sunny, much more comfortable afternoon with a high of 83.SATURDAY: It's looking like a relatively nice start to the weekend with lower humidity and a warm high of 84. A shower it possible at night.SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with some showers and thunderstorms around. The high drops to 80.MONDAY: The latest front clears the region and much cooler air returns with our high halting at around 70, several degrees below average. Look for sunshine and a few clouds.TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another pleasant high of 73, which is somewhat cool for June.WEDNESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 80.THURSDAY: It's a bit warmer with a mix of clouds and sun and another afternoon or evening thunderstorm around. The high: 82.