AccuWeather: Fire Danger Alert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns by dawn as we get subsidence, sinking air, on the back side of the departing storm. Winds in the early morning aren't too strong, but winds quickly ramp up to 15-30mph sustained with 35-40mph gusts. Temperatures will rise to 65.

THURSDAY: Most of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine with a few additional clouds building into the region late. Some rain is possible late at night or overnight. The high slips to 63.

FRIDAY: It's wet and dreary with periods of rain and drizzle. Some suburbs north and west won't get out of the 40s, but in the city we'll hit a high of 51.

SATURDAY: A lingering, spotty shower is possible very early in the morning, but overall, this is an improving day with clouds very quickly giving way to sunshine and a nicer high of 70.

SUNDAY: High pressure builds into the region and we get a mostly sunny, gorgeous second half of the weekend with a high of 69.

MONDAY: It's even warmer with a high of 73. There could be a few showers around.

TUESDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. It's still warm with a high of 70.
