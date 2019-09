AccuWeather: First Weekend of Fall Will Feel Like Summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! We had loads of sunshine, low humidity and a comfortably warm high of 79 degrees.TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies with temperatures falling through the 70s and into the 60s. The overnight low is 63.SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds. It's more humid with a warmer high of 84. We can't rule out a thunderstorm in a few spots late at night.SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settles slightly to 82.MONDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. Humidity is low. The high is a pleasant 78.TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84.WEDNESDAY: It's even hotter and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 92. The old record is 87 from not too long ago: 2002.THURSDAY: We have sun and clouds. It's not as warm, but still humid with the chance for some showers and storms around. The high is 79.FRIDAY: Finally, true autumn weather returns to the region. Look for partly sunny skies with a drastically cooler high of 69.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app