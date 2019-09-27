Weather

AccuWeather: First Weekend of Fall Will Feel Like Summer

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a beautiful day! We had loads of sunshine, low humidity and a comfortably warm high of 79 degrees.

TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies with temperatures falling through the 70s and into the 60s. The overnight low is 63.

SATURDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds. It's more humid with a warmer high of 84. We can't rule out a thunderstorm in a few spots late at night.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settles slightly to 82.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with patchy clouds. Humidity is low. The high is a pleasant 78.

TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84.

WEDNESDAY: It's even hotter and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 92. The old record is 87 from not too long ago: 2002.

THURSDAY: We have sun and clouds. It's not as warm, but still humid with the chance for some showers and storms around. The high is 79.

FRIDAY: Finally, true autumn weather returns to the region. Look for partly sunny skies with a drastically cooler high of 69.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia middle school teacher charged with child porn
Man sucker punches 71-year-old rec center worker in Hunting Park
Police: Students eat marijuana-laced treats at Philly school
Q102's Jingle Ball concert lineup revealed
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships
Police: Woman spiked bean dip with meth, gave it to co-worker
Man trapped in crushed car under tractor trailer records his own rescue
Show More
Kids dead after being found unconscious inside Berks County home
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
Getting fresh, excess restaurant food to feed the hungry
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
6abc Sports Flash: Standouts in Eagles' win at Green Bay
More TOP STORIES News