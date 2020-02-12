AccuWeather: Flash Flash Flooding and Severe Thunderstorms

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for several counties in the area until 7:30PM, with widespread flooding reported in Chester County. Much of interior South Jersey is under SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS. Check the latest alerts at 6abc.com/weather/alerts

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through 8PM Wednesday for the I-95 corridor. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat-related health issues, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

TONIGHT: Early thunderstorms, then mostly cloud, warm and muggy. Low 73.

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid with an afternoon thunderstorm. Heavy downpours are possible. High 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly south and west of Philadelphia. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers. High 69.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower. High 77.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible. High 78.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. High 82.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sunshine. high 81.

