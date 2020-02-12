AccuWeather: Flash flood warnings issued as storms move in

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AccuWeather says the first heat wave of the year continues, with a stormy late week cool down.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for several counties in the area until 5:45 p.m. as storms begin to move into the area.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through 8 p.m. this evening for the I-95 corridor. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat-related health issues, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

TODAY: Sun and clouds, very warm and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid with an afternoon thunderstorm. Heavy downpours are possible. High 89.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, but still humid. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly south of Philadelphia. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers. High 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower. High 75.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower is possible. High 78.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. High 82.

