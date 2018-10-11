AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch as Michael Moves North

Tropical moisture from Michael is being drawn north into our region today and tonight by an approaching cold front. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with flash flooding likely. It's warm, muggy and cloudy, even during breaks in the rain. The high is 79.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect across the entire region from 2 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday morning. Heavy downpours from showers and thunderstorms could cause fast-rising water on roads, streams, creeks and poor drainage areas. Turn around if you encounter flooded areas, whether behind the wheel or on foot.TONIGHT: Look for lots of clouds with downpours likely at times and flooding. The rain will clear the coast before sunrise, but flooding issues could linger. The air becomes less humid and it's breezy and cooler with a low around 62.FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way quickly to some sun. Look for a cool, breezy day with no worse than partly sunny skies. The high is a much cooler 65.SATURDAY: Sunrise temperatures will be very chilly: in the mid to upper 40s! In the afternoon, we see a mix of clouds and sunshine with an exceptionally cool high of just 58. It's a great day to go pick your pumpkin, but bundle up a bit! The same goes for night time plans. Temperatures will fall into the 50s in the evening with overnight lows of 43 in Philadelphia and the upper 30s in some suburbs!SUNDAY: We expect a good deal of sunshine mixing with a few clouds. It's still chilly. Sunrise temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s again! The afternoon high is 61.MONDAY: More clouds arrive along with a few scattered showers The high stops at around 63.TUESDAY: Look for lots of clouds, a period or two of rain and a high of only 59.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return. We remain cool with a high around 61.THURSDAY: This is a chilly, but bright day with abundant sunshine and a high of just 59.